Stellantis not planning to sell Maserati; each brand has 10 years to build profitable, sustainable business

Posted in International News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / August 1 2024 10:50 am

Following prior reports that Maserati is at risk of being sold as Stellantis stated it could drop underperforming brands from its portfolio, the automotive group has since responded in a statement saying that it has no intention of selling the Italian luxury brand, Reuters has reported.

The suggestion of Maserati’s precarious position arose when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that “if they don’t make money, we’ll shut them down. We cannot afford to have brands that do not make money,” and Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight told Automotive News Europe that there may be “some point in the future” when Stellantis would reconsider “what’s the best home” for the Italian brand.

Stellantis has since stated its “unwavering commitment to Maserati’s bright future as the unique luxury brand of the 14 Stellantis brands,” and at the same time reaffirmed its commitment to its entire portfolio, reported Reuters.

“Maserati’s mission is to write the future of mobility through the best performance in the luxury segment, focusing on the desires of its customers. To achieve its goals, the brand precisely targets a highly specific audience.

“Maserati is therefore setting up a series of initiatives to expand its presence in the global market, to strengthen its brand image and to underline the uniqueness of its products. Maserati is facing a major challenge and must remain focused on its objectives in the coming months.

“Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to its entire portfolio of 14 iconic brands and recalls that each of them has a 10-year horizon to build a profitable and sustainable business, while recognizing that market volatility and temporary situations may cause fluctuations,” Stellantis said in a statement sighted by Autoblog.

Maserati had posted a 82 million euro (RM410.7 million) adjusted operating loss in the first half of this year compared to a profit of 121 million euros (RM606 million) in 2023.

Current models in the Maserati line-up are comprised of the MC20, MC20 Cielo, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and the Grecale, and only the latter, being an SUV, is expected to contribute significant volume.

Both the Levante and Quattroporte are set to be replaced by all-electric successors, with its large SUV and flagship sedan said to debut in 2027 and 2028 respectively, Autoblog previously reported. However, it cites insiders as saying the next Quattroporte could arrive first, ahead of the Levante.

