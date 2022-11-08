In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / 8 November 2022 6:16 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation Maserati Quattroporte is set to debut in 2024 as a fully electric model with no internal combustion powertrain, and it will become the only sedan in the Italian brand’s model line-up when it does, Autocar has reported.

This means the Quattroporte will return in its future guise with the ‘Folgore’ suffix or ‘lightning’ in Italian, which in Maserati denotes the use of a fully electric powertrain such as in the GranTurismo Folgore, an EV coupé packing a total of 761 PS and 1,350 Nm from three motors.

As such, the Ghibli will be discontinued when production of the smaller Maserati sedan ends in 2024, and Maserati aims to position the next Quattroporte in between the full-sized luxury and mid-sized executive EV segments, namely those occupied by the likes of the BMW i7 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE, according to Autocar.

The Folgore (‘lightning’) version of the Maserati GranTurismo will share its underpinnings with the upcoming, EV-only Quattroporte

The next Quattroporte will use the basis of the GranTurismo two-door, along with its T-shaped 83 kWh battery pack that enables its weight to be concentrated low and along the centre of the car’s chassis. While the running gear from the GranTurismo Folgore will be used by the four-door, the latter is expected to feature lower output figures, given the two-door model’s sportier positioning.

Given the commonality, the upcoming Quattroporte will share key specifications with the GranTurismo Folgore, too. With an 800V electric architecture, the EV coupé supports up to 270 kW of DC fast charging that can add 100 km of battery range in just minutes. When operating at lower voltage of 400V, up to 50 kW DC charging is still possible, and AC charging via a Type 2 connection can handle up to 22 kW.

Another Maserati due to arrive ahead of the Quattroporte is the Grecale Folgore, which is set to arrive in 2023 with a 105 kWh battery pack as part of a 400V electrical architecture, and supply a powertrain with up to 800 Nm of torque, or in other words, slightly less than those on offer from the GranTurismo Folgore and likely the Quattroporte as well.

