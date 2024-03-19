2024 Maserati GranTurismo launched in Malaysia – up to 557 PS; 3.0T V6; from RM739k before taxes, options

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 19 2024 4:19 pm

Naza Italia recently launched the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo in Malaysia, which is available in two variants. The Italian carmaker’s 2+2 grand tourer made its global debut in 2022 and is available for the first time exclusively with all-wheel drive powertrains.

At a starting price of RM738,800 before local duties and taxes, any customisation options and insurance, the GranTurismo in its base Modena variant is powered by 3.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine paired with a ZF-sourced 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

Dubbed Nettuno by Maserati, the engine is similar to the one found in the MC20, albeit with a wet sump oil system as opposed to the supercar’s dry sump setup. In Modena guise, the mill serves up 496 PS (489 hp or 365 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and top speed of 302 km/h.

The Trofeo uses the same engine but with outputs of 557 PS (550 hp) and 650 Nm for a quicker century sprint time of 3.5 seconds and higher top speed of 320 km/h. You’ll pay more for the added performance, as the Trofeo starts from RM878,800.

Both variants come with electronic damping control, a staggered wheel setup (20 inches front and 21 inches rear) as well as Brembo brakes with 380-mm front discs (six-piston calipers) and 350-mm rear discs (four-piston calipers). One notable difference is the rear self-locking differential, which is mechanical for the Modena and electronically controlled for the Trofeo.

Features of the GranTurismo include a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster and four more displays – a 12.3-inch unit for infotainment, an 8.8-inch for climate controls, a head-up display and a small digital clock, similar to the Grecale. The company also offers a Sonus faber sound system with 19 speakers and 1,195 watts of amplification as upgrade over the lesser 14-speaker, 860-watt setup.

As with other Maserati models, customers can customise their GranTurismo with a wide range of options that will factor into the final price, and each purchase is accompanied by a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

