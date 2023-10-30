Maserati MC20 Cielo – first unit delivered in Malaysia; 630 PS convertible; fr RM1.228 million before taxes

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 11:24 am

Naza Italia has announced it has delivered the first unit of the Maserati MC20 Cielo in Malaysia. This comes over a year after convertible sports car made its global debut, and if you want one for yourself, it’ll cost you RM1.228 million before local duties and taxes, customisation options as well as insurance.

That’s RM150,000 more than the coupe version for an open-top driving experience, which is provided by a two-piece folding hardtop that takes 12 seconds to open and close at speeds up to 50 km/h. The roof features an electrochromic glass window that can be transformed from clear to opaque at a touch of button on the infotainment screen.

The ability to put the roof down does come at the cost of weight, with the Cielo being 65 kg more than the coupe. Even so, the beautiful lines of the MC20 aren’t drastically different between the two body styles, and both still retain the dramatic butterfly doors. The launch version of the MC20 Cielo gets a new three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina that has a pastel grey base accompanied by an iridescent aquamarine mica.

Also unchanged is the Nettuno engine, which you’ll get to hear a lot more clearly with the roof down. The 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 a Formula 1-derived pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs, located between the main combustion chamber and spark plug to enhance combustion.

No change to output figures, with the Nettuno providing 630 PS (621 hp) and 730 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. This setup, along with the added heft, means the MC20 Cielo takes three seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, which is only one tenth of a second slower than the coupe – the top speed is around 325 km/h.

In terms of equipment, the new model comes with a more comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. In addition to the parking sensors, rear-view camera and blind spot monitor that were included in the MC20 since the 2022 model year, the convertible adds autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and the normal rear-view camera is replaced with a 360-degree view monitor.

There’s also the premium Sonus Faber sound system with 12 speakers that is linked to the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Customers will also be able to customise their purchase with a wide range of options to best suit their taste, be it different upholsteries, stitching and many more. A three-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty is included, along with a three-year, 60,000 km free maintenance package.

GALLERY: Maserati MC20 Cielo Malaysian launch official photos



