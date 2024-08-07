Delays for KTM Komuter, ETS due to signalling system upgrade between Rawang, Kepong – till mid August

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 7 2024 2:14 pm

KTM has made an important announcement for its Komuter and ETS passengers. The rail operator is notifying riders that signalling system upgrade works is currently in progress between the Rawang and Kepong stations, and this will go on till mid August.

As such, a couple of Komuter and ETS services will have slight delays, and this will be because the trains will be stopped at the stations for a longer than normal period (berhenti lama di stesen). The longer stop is to wait for the green light to move (literally) and avoid the possibility of colliding trains.

Take note of this temporary disruption if and when your train is ‘stuck’ at the station. As the saying goes, biar lambat, asal selamat.

