Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new EV distance record – 916 km on a single charge over 24 hours in the UK

Posted in Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / August 7 2024 6:22 pm

Fleet management provider Webfleet has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled by an electric vehicle on a single charge, achieved with a Ford Mustang Mach-E that covered 569 miles and 3,379 feet (916.74 km), according to Autocar.

The variant used was the Mach-E Premium Extended Range with a single-motor powertrain and the 91 kWh battery pack, which averaged 6.25 miles per kWh (9.94 kWh/100 km) during the record attempt, surpassing the 3.8 miles per kWh (16.35 kWh/100 km) claimed WLTP figure, and managed to travel another 21 miles (33.6 km) after reaching an indicated 0% battery state of charge, for a total duration of over 24 hours.

This record attempt was carried out on July 27 on public roads in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire, and included a combination of road types “to emulate real-world driving conditions,” according to Webfleet. This latest feat surpasses the previous world record for EV range that was held by Zeekr, which covered a journey of 563 miles (901 km) in Hangzhou, China.

Taking charge of the Mach-E for this EV range record attempt were Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, who have both had prior experience in fuel economy and EV efficiency drives. The record attempt was “meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery-level data from Webfleet,” the new record holders said.

For comparison, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX attained a total range of 1,008 km on a single charge, equating to an average consumption rate of 8.7 kWh per 100 km, though the EQXX is a prototype.

