Robbery attempt on Kesas Highway – assailants block path of car leaving petrol station, but foiled in their try

Crime can happen anywhere, even while you’re on the road, so it pays to be extra cautious when it’s late at night and the place you happen to be is quieter than usual. Such is the case in this video clip. which captures a robbery – or perhaps a carjacking – attempt being made on the slip road exiting a petrol station on the Kesas Highway early this morning.

In the video clip, which was recorded on the potential victim’s vehicle dashcam, the vehicle can be seen exiting the Petronas station, presumably after it had been tanked up. As the vehicle prepares to exit the station, the video catches a glimpse of some vehicles passing by on the slip road, including a motorcycle. The driver then has to stop to allow a black car to pass by. Nothing out of the ordinary so far.

However, once on the slip road, the car that has just gone by pulls over by the side of the road, just after the entrance to the next station along the route. At that point a motorcycle hovering within the compound of the petrol station exits towards the path of the potential victim’s car and proceeds to stop in front of the car, blocking its path.

The motorcyclist dismounts the bike, heads towards the parked black car, opens the rear door to retrieve what looks to be a metal bar, and runs towards the driver’s side of the dashcam vehicle. The occupants of the black car have also come out, and one of them runs towards the other side of the besieged vehicle.

Seeing the threat, the driver of the under attack vehicle at first reverses, and then proceeds to drive past both the parked bike and black car, as there is enough space left to maneouvre through. As the video has no sound, it’s not known if the assailants damaged the car in any way (very likely), but luckily, the driver managed to escape without being assaulted and robbed of valuables or his/her vehicle.

There’s no doubt that this is likely to happen again, given the brazen approach of the robbers, who presumably didn’t strike when the car was being refueled (or just after) for fear of being caught by CCTV on the premises. Whatever it is, be aware of what’s happening around you, and keep a cool head and try to drive your way out of trouble should such a situation arise. Also, if you’re going to refuel youc car late at night, perhaps try to find a busier station. Stay safe, everyone.

