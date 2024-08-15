2025 Kawasaki Z900RS new colours for Europe

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 15 2024 11:28 am

2025 Kawasaki Z900RS Ino Red

Getting new colours in Europe for next year is the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS, Kawasaki’s modern classic motorcycle. Something of a sales success for the previous distributor of Kawasaki in Malaysia, current distributor Modenas Kawasaki brings in the 2022 “Yellow Ball” edition Z900RS, imported CBU from Japan and priced at RM63,600.

New colours for the Kawasaki Z900RS are Ino Red, painted metallic moon red on black with broad gold striping, and Metallic Diablo Black, with Kawasaki Green tank panels overlaid on a black base. There is also the Z900RS SE, available only in Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with gold anodised fork legs and gold painted wheels.

2025 Kawasaki Z900RS Metallic Diablo Black

Mechanically, the Z900RS remains unchanged, with the inline-four engine placed front and centre in Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) style. Taking the power plant from the naked sports Z900, the Z900RS gets 111 hp at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm from 948 cc.

The Z900RS boasts of a “tuned” exhaust note designed to give the rider “an aural experience” while still remaining road legal. Power gets to the rear wheel via slip and assist clutch equipped gearbox with six speeds and chain final drive.

2025 Kawasaki Z900RS SE Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray

Premium components are supplied for the Z900RS SE, with Brembo M4.32 radial-mount four-piston brake callipers on the front wheel. An Ohlins monoshock is fitted at the back while the front suspension uses upside-down forks with preload and rebound adjustment.

Weighing in at 215 kg, the Z900RS carries 17-litres of fuel in the tank, with seat height set at 835 mm. LED lighting is used throughout and riding information is displayed on a pair of traditional round analogue gauges, with LCD readout located in between.

