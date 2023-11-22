2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS launched in Malaysia, Yellow Ball Edition livery – fully imported CBU; RM63,600

Posted in Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 22 2023 5:42 pm

During the launch of the Kawasaki 4S Centre in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, the Kawasaki Z900RS marks its return to Malaysia for the 2024 model year, priced at RM63,600. Coming in as a CBU model, the Z900RS was handed over to its new owner at the launch, and is the Kawasaki Z900RS “Yellow Ball” Edition for the Japanese Domestic Market.

(We’ve also reviewed the Z900RS, shortly after its initial arrival in Malaysia in 2018; read our impressions of the retro-styled model, here.)

The tank and rear panels of the Yellow Ball Edition are finished in Yellow and Candy Green, along with a final coat that gives a golden sheen using a special technique. Complementing the cosmetic makeover is the old style Kawasaki logo on the tank.

Enhancing the retro nature of the Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition is the original Kawasaki Z1 ‘900’ badge on the side covers. Other differences are the high quality leather covering the seat, chrome grab rails and the ‘DOHC’ badge on the side of the engine.

The Yellow Ball Edition carries Kawasaki’s inline four-cylinder displacing 948 cc. Power for the Z900RS is rated at 111 hp at 8,500 rpm with 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. As before, its seat height is 810 mm.

The flagship 4S center, known as the Kawasaki All Star, offers a comprehensive range of Kawasaki motorcycle models, as well as providing sales support and service. Managed by Eang Chun Motor, a Kawasaki dealer for the last 23 years, the centre follows the model of the Kawasaki All Stars shops in Japan.

During the launch, it was announced Modenas achieved a five-star rating from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) for 11 of its models as part of the Malaysian Motorcycle Assessment Programme (MyMAP).

The 11 new Modenas products obtaining the five-star rating are the current range of Kawasaki motorcycles sold in Malaysia comprising of eight models along with the Modenas Dominar D400, D250 and the Modenas Elegan 250 scooter.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.