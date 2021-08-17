In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2021 3:18 pm / 0 comments

A new colour scheme reminiscent of the 1970s Kawasaki Z1 is now applied to the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE for the coming model year. Another major update is the use of an Ohlins rear monoshock along with a “tuned” exhaust note designed to give the Z900RS SE rider “an aural experience” while still remaining road legal.

In the engine room, things stay the same, with the 848 cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder pumping out 111 hp at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed, assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox while final drive uses a chain.

In the suspension department, the front upside-down 41 mm diameter forks are fully-adjustable for preload, rebound and compression while the new Ohlins monoshock has adjustments for spring preload and rebound damping. No change in the braking as well for the Z900RS SE, with the front stopped by twin 300 mm diameter semi-floating discs and radial-mount four-piston callipers, activated by a radial brake master cylinder.

Weighing in at 215 kg curb weight, the Z900RS SE carries 17-litres of fuel in the tank, with seat height set at 845 mm. There will be only one colour option for the Z900RS SE in 2022 – the new colour way of Metallic Diablo Black.

For Malaysia, things have been quiet on the Kawasaki front since 2019, with no new modals launched in the Malaysian market since the Kawasaki Z400 SE and Z250 ABS. Meanwhile, the last available Malaysia pricing for the Kawasaki Z900RS had it tagged at RM67,900 for the base model, RM69,900 for the Z900RS SE and RM72,372 for the Cafe version.