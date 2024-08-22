Proton eMas 5 EV rendered, Geometry Xingyuan base – BYD Dolphin rival with up to 116 PS, 410 km range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / August 22 2024 10:55 am

With the Proton eMas 7 now revealed – albeit still in camouflaged guise – attention now turns to other models in the eMas (stylised as e.MAS) stable. Last month, Proton released a teaser for its electrified lineup in the run up to the eMas 7’s debut, showing not just the SUV but also an S70-based sedan (likely a hybrid version) and a mystery hatchback/small SUV.

At the time, we speculated that the latter was a new EV based on the yet-to-be-revealed Geometry Xingyuan (also rumoured to be called Paipai or Totoro), which had appeared on China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) website just a couple of weeks before. We’ve had past form here, as we correctly guessed that the Geely Galaxy E5 would become a Proton when its MIIT photos leaked.

Now, Photoshop wizard Theophilus Chin has offered us renderings of what an eMas 5 based on the Xingyuan will look like. The car is as was shown in those MIIT images, sporting the same rounded, slightly smart-esque design – in fact, Chin used press and marketing photos of the smart #3 to make the renders you see here.

At the front, you’ll find teardrop-shaped headlights (mirrored by the taillights), a slim lower air intake and vertical chrome-trimmed inlets. Also visible are the gamepad-style two-tone wheels and a C-pillar cutout reminiscent of the aforementioned smart cars, giving the presumed eMas 5 a “floating roof” look. Of course, one can also spot the eMas-specific front badge and the Proton script at the rear.

The Xingyuan is set to be revealed on September 3 as a rival to the ever-popular BYD Dolphin. It measures 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The MIIT listing shows two front-wheel-drive variants with either 79 PS (58 kW) or 116 PS (85 kW), equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with capacities of 30.12 kWh and 40.16 kWh respectively. These will be supplied by CATL, rather than being in house-developed Aegis “short blade” packs as previously rumoured.

Geometry Xingyuan interior, appearing on Autohome

More importantly, the Xingyuan is set to deliver a range of 310 km for the 30.12 kWh variant and 410 km with the 40.16 kWh battery, which is pretty short even by wildly optimistic CLTC standards. If the Xingyuan is destined for Malaysia, we will likely get the larger of the two batteries, as well as perhaps the Galaxy E5/eMas 7’s 60.22 kWh Aegis pack to create a long-range variant. This would enable it to compete head-on with the Dolphin, which is offered here in Premium Extended Range form with a similarly-sized battery.

In China, the Xingyuan’s interior has recently been sighted, sporting a white and pink colour scheme, a Galaxy E5-style two-spoke steering wheel, a tall floating centre console with a toggle-style gear selector and a massive infotainment touchscreen. This will run on Geely’s Flyme Auto operating system – developed in conjunction with Meizu – that is also destined for the eMas 7.

