Geely Galaxy E5 leaked – global electric SUV, 218 PS, developed for RHD; is this the new Proton EV?

April 16 2024

Geely’s burgeoning Galaxy lineup of new energy vehicles (NEV) is gaining a new member in the shape of the Galaxy E5, an electric SUV that will complement the E8 sedan. The crossover was declared on China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) website, hinting at an impending launch.

As expected, the E5 bears all the Galaxy lineup’s design cues, including the slim headlights, grille-less front end, L-shaped bumper corners, flush pop-out door handles, scalloped sides and full-width taillights. You also get the Galaxy-specific six-segment rectangular front badge, which is different from Geely’s more shield-shaped insignia.

It’s been reported by Autohome that the E5 will be powered by a single 218 PS (160 kW) motor. This is slightly lower than what the rear-wheel-drive E8 makes – 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, figures that are identical to the smart #1 Pro and Premium.

While battery details have yet to be revealed, it’s likely the E5 will utilise the base E8’s 62 kWh battery, which in the four-door provides a range of 550 km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle. It’s also unclear if the E5 will adopt the E8’s 800-volt electrical architecture, which enables between 150 and 360 kW of DC fast charging power.

Interestingly, the E5 will reportedly be the first global Galaxy model and has allegedly been developed for right-hand-drive markets from the get-go. Obviously, this raises the possibility of it coming to Malaysia as a Proton, especially given that the only Geely models that have been converted to RHD have been sold as Protons (X70, X50, X90 and S70).

The suggestion that the RHD model is being been created concurrently with the LHD version certainly tracks with Proton CEO Roslan Abdullah’s claim that the national carmaker’s first EV will be co-developed with Geely – and not simply a rebadge of an existing model. The E5’s impending Chinese launch also fits the 2025 timeline that Proton has confirmed for its new electric car.

However, if the E5 does end up being Proton’s first EV, it’s unlikely it will be priced under the RM100,000 threshold promised by the government. That’s because it’s quite a bit bigger than even the not-exactly-small X70 – the same Autohome report notes that the E5 measures 4,615 mm long, 1,901 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase.

Against the X70, this new model is 96 mm longer and 70 mm wider, and has an 80 mm longer wheelbase, putting it closer to the ballpark of the latest sixth-generation Honda CR-V. Additionally, the E5 will almost certainly offer greater sophistication and a higher level of technology and standard equipment, especially if the Boyue L-based Galaxy L7 plug-in hybrid – the closest parallel to the E5 – is anything to go by (triple screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, dual Qi wireless chargers, etc).

However, there is still hope – Autohome said that the E5 is expected to be priced between 150,000 (RM99,300) and 200,000 yuan (RM132,500). With the government’s ongoing tax exemption, it is possible that the base model might be able to sneak under the magic RM100,000 mark.

