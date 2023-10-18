Proton EV to debut as early as 2025 – Hong Leong IB

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 11:02 am

Geely’s Geometry E EV

Proton’s electric vehicle (EV) is set to debut as early as 2025. This is according to Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB), which research note released yesterday maintained its ‘buy’ rating on DRB-Hicom’s stock.

“Management guided for the new Proton EV to be introduced as early as 2025. Furthermore, Proton is leveraging Geely’s knowledge and technology to develop its own EV range. Management has guided the new Proton EV model to be launched as early as 2025,” HLIB said, reported by The Edge.

We’re now at the tail-end of 2023 and 2025 is just slightly more than a year away. Proton’s next big product is the S70 sedan (previously speculated as the S50). Does 2025 sound a little bit too soon?

According to the same bank in March 2022, Proton’s first EV will go on sale by 2027, so if the latest 2025 prediction is true, Proton would have been quietly working hard on its EV R&D and is well ahead of schedule.

But what’s not in doubt is the Geely tech and connection. Proton’s partner has the Geometry range of more affordable EVs in China – check out the A sedan, the C and the E compact crossover for an idea of what Geely has in store. More on Proton’s electrification roadmap here.

