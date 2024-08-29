Bermaz Xpeng mulls CKD project in Malaysia but apprehensive about sales volume, localisation content

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / August 29 2024 10:50 am

Xpeng’s debut in Malaysia is led by the G6, which is an all-electric SUV priced from RM165,820 to compete against the Tesla Model Y. Both electric vehicles (EVs) mentioned come fully imported (CBU) from China, and while it has been reported that Tesla has no plans to set up a plant in Malaysia, there is a possibility that Xpeng could assemble its models here in the future.

That was the takeaway from a press conference held after the launch of the G6 on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), where the question of whether there are plans to locally assemble (CKD) Xpeng models was posed to the panel present.

“As you know, EV cars are totally different from ICE cars. Until the government comes up with a clear policy, then all the car players in the EV space will have to think very carefully because as you know, there’s not enough volume. It doesn’t make sense to CKD,” said Bermaz Auto group CEO Datuk Francis Lee Kok Chuan.

“Batteries costs 30-40% of the price of the car, so are you ready to build battery plants here? You’re not, so where are you going to get the localisation from? You get it from the normal glass, tyres, alloys rims, trims, seats – these are the general blueprint that people use. But as to how far the localisation takes, we don’t know,” he continued.

“Of course, we’re also not neglecting this space. We’re also talking to Xpeng on the next stage in regards to CKD but we have to be prepared. As you know, CKD takes a longer time to come to fruition, so we have to plan now. In fact, we’re talking to Xpeng now on our CKD project. They are sending a team over here to visit our plant and see how we can do something,” Lee ended.

At present, Bermaz Auto locally assembles the Kia Carnival and Sorento (sold by Dinamikjaya Motors) as well as a few Mazda models (sold by Bermaz Motor) at Inokom’s plant in Kulim, Kedah. If the G6 does go the CKD route, it would be the company’s first EV to be locally assembled here, which does come with benefits.

Based on the current EV incentives offered by the government, CBU EVs are exempt from import and excise duties until December 31, 2025. However, CKD EVs are exempt from excise duty and sales tax until December 31, 2027 – components used in local assembly of EVs are also exempt from import tax until then.

