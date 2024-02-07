2024 Kia Carnival updated in Malaysia – new 19-inch wheels, BVM; 7-Seater fr RM246k, 8-Seater fr RM260k

Posted in Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 7 2024 5:16 pm

Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto, has announced some updates for the Kia Carnival for the 2024 model year. Keep in mind that this isn’t the facelifted version of the fourth-generation MPV revealed globally last October, so it looks like we’ll be sticking to the pre-facelift model for the time being.

The Carnival remains a locally-assembled (CKD) vehicle but the variant line-up has revised to just three options instead of four previously. The most affordable of the bunch is the 2.2D 11-Seater that retails for RM198,500 on-the-road without insurance, which is then followed by the 2.2D 8-Seater High at RM245,888 and 2.2D 7-Seater High at RM259,888. In case you’re wondering, the variant that has been dropped is the 2.2D 8-Seater Mid, and the High variants cost around RM1,340 less than before.

The exterior colour options have also been reduced by one, with the remaining options being Astra Blue, Meteor Gray, Jet Black and Snowflake White Pearl – Sonic Silver has been dropped. Each purchase continues to come with a five-year/100,000-km warranty and service package.

As far as variant-specific changes go, they mainly affect the 2.2D 8-Seater High and 2.2D 7-Seater High, with both now sporting 19-inch black alloy wheels in place of the previous 18-inch units, while the interior of gets black and grey leatherette seat upholstery.

The two High variants also gain a new Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) system, which is Kia’s blind spot monitoring system that shows a video feed from the side mirror-mounted cameras in the digital instrument cluster on top of a visual warning in the side mirrors themselves.

Everything else about the High variants remain the same as before, including the engine which is a Smartstream 2.2 litre inline-four turbodiesel that churns out 202 PS (199 hp) and 440 Nm of torque – this is paired with an eight-speed automatic sending drive to the front wheels.

2024 Kia Carnival spec sheet; click to enlarge

The High variants are identically specced, with the only difference being the number of seats. The 7-Seater has a 2-2-3 layout with two “Premium Relaxion” captain chairs in the second row, while the 8-Seater has a bench in the second row for a 2-3-3 layout.

Standard equipment include dual LED headlamps, LED DRLs, keyless entry and start, dual powered sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, paddle shifters, triple-zone climate control (dual-zone front, single-zone rear), second- and third-row sunshades, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions for the driver’s seat, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as well as a wireless charging pad.

The above-mentioned BVM joins other driver assistance systems that were already present prior to the update, which are High Beam Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (AEB) with junction turning support, Lane Following Assist and Smart Cruise Control (ACC).

