Car smashes into stopped vehicle on Kerinchi Link, bike hits crashed car, rider narrowly escapes death

By Anthony Lim / September 4 2024 8:17 pm

Malang tidak berbau, so the Malay proverb goes, and really, this holds true on the road, where things can take a turn for the worse very suddenly with little or no warning. Such was the case earlier today on the Kerinchi Link, when a motorcyclist narrowly escaped death in a mishap, through no fault of his own.

In a dashcam video clip posted on X, vehicles can be seen travelling on the link road, heading in the direction of PJ/Hartamas. All seems fine, until a Perodua running on the slow, innermost lane comes up on what looks to be a stationary vehicle on the lane, another Perodua. Reacting late to the obstacle, the moving car clips the rear right side of the stationary car, and the force is enough to flip the moving vehicle on to the side and into the middle lane.

Enter the second act, which was a motorcyclist travelling behind the moving car. The rider, noting the slower vehicle in front of him, switches to the middle lane at the point the cars collide, and is then presented with an immovable object. Smashing into the exposed undercarriage of the stricken vehicle at an off-angle, bike and rider ricochet off into the fast lane, their progress stopped by the retaining wall.

It’s at this point a Honda City, running on the fast, third-lane comes right on top of the missiles that are bike and rider, and thankfully manages to steer and evade hitting the motorcyclist. Luck, sure, but reaction is also everything. Meanwhile, the camera car narrowly avoids hitting the flipped vehicle, which has straightened out face front to offer the narrowest possible profile, making evasion simpler.

Bad scene, but it could have been much, much worse, given how it all played out. It’s not known why the vehicle that started the chain of events was stopped (or hardly moving) on the slow lane. Routes like the Kerinchi have no run-off emergency lane, so that compounds matters if a vehcie develops a fault or breaks down. It is however paramount to pay attention to what’s in front of you, because it could make all the difference. Stay safe, everyone

Maybe sebab ni la kat jalan raya tak boleh simply berhenti. Kesian gila rider. Hampir kena balas dengan Honda. pic.twitter.com/SMisHwxQxB — Anaz. iDevice Repair (@annazrulan) September 4, 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.