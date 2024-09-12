2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 12 2024 4:05 pm

Shortly after the reveal of the all-new G99 BMW M5 Touring, the German carmaker is now showcasing the range of M Performance Parts available for its “super wagon” packing the M Hybrid powertrain with 727 PS (717 hp or 535 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

For the exterior, there’s a two-section carbon-fibre rear diffuser that helps accentuate the muscular appearance of the wagon. This can be paired with tailpipe trims made from a titanium and carbon-fibre mix as well as carbon-fibre rear fins for a strong visual impact.

For a balanced look, there’s also a carbon-fibre front splitter available that highlights the large intakes, while sill extensions along the sides and matching decals in Frozen Black emphasise the stretched roofline. Other items are side mirror caps in carbon and an aerial cover made from aramid, which is similar to carbon-fibre but offers high electromagnetic permeability.

The expansive catalogue also includes a carbon-fibre fuel tank cap with M Performance badging, while the interior can be furnished with four-piece floor mats featuring leather-look edging and décor stitching.

If that’s not enough M Performance in your life, there’s an Alcantara/leather key case and tyre bags to protect your wheels during transportation or storage. The latter comes with markings indicating the wheel position and have a reinforced handle for easier handling.

