2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By /

2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

Shortly after the reveal of the all-new G99 BMW M5 Touring, the German carmaker is now showcasing the range of M Performance Parts available for its “super wagon” packing the M Hybrid powertrain with 727 PS (717 hp or 535 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

For the exterior, there’s a two-section carbon-fibre rear diffuser that helps accentuate the muscular appearance of the wagon. This can be paired with tailpipe trims made from a titanium and carbon-fibre mix as well as carbon-fibre rear fins for a strong visual impact.

For a balanced look, there’s also a carbon-fibre front splitter available that highlights the large intakes, while sill extensions along the sides and matching decals in Frozen Black emphasise the stretched roofline. Other items are side mirror caps in carbon and an aerial cover made from aramid, which is similar to carbon-fibre but offers high electromagnetic permeability.

2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

The expansive catalogue also includes a carbon-fibre fuel tank cap with M Performance badging, while the interior can be furnished with four-piece floor mats featuring leather-look edging and décor stitching.

If that’s not enough M Performance in your life, there’s an Alcantara/leather key case and tyre bags to protect your wheels during transportation or storage. The latter comes with markings indicating the wheel position and have a reinforced handle for easier handling.

2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts
2025 BMW M5 Touring receives M Performance Parts

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

BMW M135i 2024
BMW M2 Coupe 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW 3 Series 2024
BMW 3 Series M 2024
BMW M3 2024
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2024
BMW M4 Coupe 2024
BMW i4 2024
BMW i4 M50 2024
BMW 5 Series 2024
BMW i5 2024
BMW M5 2024
BMW 6 Series GT 2024
BMW 7 Series 2024
BMW i7 2024
BMW 8 Series M Coupe 2024
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW X1 2024
BMW iX1 2024
BMW iX2 2024
BMW X3 2024
BMW iX3 2024
BMW X4 2024
BMW iX 2024
BMW iX M60 2024
BMW X5 2024
BMW X6 2024
BMW X7 2024
BMW Z4 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

BMW 318I
BMW X3
BMW X4
BMW X4
BMW X3
BMW X1
BMW 218I
BMW 218I
BMW 330I

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 