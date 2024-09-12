On-demand bus app Kumpool rebrands to Kummute

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / September 12 2024 4:10 pm

Ride-hailing bus service Kumpool Ride has announced it is rebranding to Kummute, and the name change is also set to see the brand revamp its look and provide “more convenient ways to commute,” although it didn’t detail what these would be. The name change was highlighted in an update made on its Apple App Store and Google Play app pages.

To recap, the on-demand “bus” programme – which uses vans for its service – started out in Johor Bahru, but in 2022 became available in the Klang Valley, first in Subang Jaya and then Petaling Jaya. Kumpool, or Kummute, works like an on-demand shuttle service, first gathering passengers’ bookings in real-time and then making its way on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops.

The service is accessible through a dedicated app, where customers must first select their pick-up and drop-off locations before making a booking. Once a booking is made, users are issued a digital ticket with a QR code and must head to the selected pick-up point at least 10-15 minutes in advance and wait for their ride.

Since its debut in the Klang Valley, Kummute has moved on from a stand-alone service to one working with Rapid KL, providing LRT users with final mile, “Demand Responsive Transit” feeder bus solutions.

The aim of the service has been to improve public transport accessibility by addressing issues found in a traditional bus system, including a lack of bus stops and the often patchy frequency of service. Kummute is also useful if you prefer not to deal with the stresses of driving in traffic or finding a parking spot at busy spots.

