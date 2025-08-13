KTM, SRT agree to restore Bangkok-Butterworth trains

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / August 13 2025 12:11 pm

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have jointly agreed to restore Bangkok-Butterworth services, according to a report by Thailand’s The Nation.

The 43rd SRT-KTMB Joint Conference, held in Thailand August 4-7, also agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as double-tracking development, integrated ticketing, cross-border rolling stock inspection and certification, joint promotion of rail tourism and marketing activities and joint establishment of emergency standard operating procedures.

Present were SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala, KTM COO Afzar Zakariya, Malaysian transport ministry land transport undersecretary Dato’ Mohamed Irwan Manor as well as senior executives and representatives from both sides. Themed ‘Railnaissance’, the discussions built upon the outcomes of the May 2 bilateral meeting between the Malaysian and Thai transport ministries in Bangkok.

Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said after that meeting that KTM and SRT have been given three months to carry out initial preparations for the cross-border service, although it was Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok that was mentioned then. Will there be a direct express between the two capital cities, or will we have to change trains at Butterworth?

