Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) incurs annual maintenance cost of almost RM15.5 million

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 14 2025 4:21 pm

The ministry of transport has revealed the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) incurs an annual maintenance cost of RM15,491,876.58. This comes in a parliamentary reply to Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) dated August 13, 2025.

According to the ministry, the amount covers services and maintenance of cameras, back-office systems as well as the printing of summonses. It added that based on a study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) from 2014 to 2018, the installation of AWAS cameras has significantly increased compliance, with the perception of being caught (POBC) reaching up to 99% at enforced locations.

Click to enlarge

“This suggests that the presence of these cameras has a substantial impact on driver behaviour at specific sites where they are installed,” the ministry said, as reported by The Star. “The ministry continues to evaluate the system’s efficacy and explore ways to enhance its reach and effectiveness across the country,” it added.

AWAS integrates both the AES (Automated Enforcement System) and Kejara demerit points system. In its latest form, AWAS cameras are more discreet and is supposed to be used in pilot testing of a point-to-point speed monitoring system.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.