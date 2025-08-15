Acura RSX returns as prototype EV SUV – dual-motor AWD, Brembos; production version debuts in 2H 2026

In Acura, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / August 15 2025 12:38 pm

You might remember the Acura RSX to be the new name of the Integra in the United States when the fourth-generation model rolled around in the early 2000s. The coupe was sold for a few years before eventually being discontinued in 2006 and the nameplate was retired.

Now, Acura has brought back the RSX, but it isn’t what you expect. Like the Mitsubishi Eclipse that was resurrected into an SUV, the all-new RSX returns as a high-riding model that is expected to arrive in the second half of 2026.

Currently being previewed as a prototype, the RSX will also be an electric vehicle (EV), one that rides on a proprietary platform developed completely in-house and shared with Honda’s upcoming 0 Series EVs. This is important because Acura’s first-ever EV, the ZDX, was created in partnership with General Motors.

Acura isn’t providing much in the way of powertrain details for now, merely stating the production RSX will come with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. It also gets sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension, Brembo brakes and a low centre of gravity of standard, the last of which likely stems from having the batteries in the vehicle floor.

Other features touted include top-of-class driver assistive technologies and the ability to use the SUV as mobile energy storage, the latter being a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that is able to power devices and even provide a home with backup power when needed.

Acura says the RSX Prototype will be shown at this year’s Monterey Car Week, which is the same event where it showed off the Acura Performance EV Concept a year ago. The concept’s influence is clear to see, with notable design cues being a fastback roofline, beak-like nose, Diamond Pentagon face, an illuminated front logo and daytime running lights mounted high above the main headlamps.

Slim taillights and a ducktail spoiler are also carried over from the concept, although the 23-inch wheels are now 21-inch units. Other changes include flush pop-out door handles and the side-mounted cameras look much larger on the prototype, which is finished in an eye-catching Propulsion Yellow Pearl.

The RSX will debut with ASIMO OS, which is Honda’s own operating system that was announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This will handle not just the driver assistance stuff, but also function in a similar manner to smartphones by providing app support, over-the-air (OTA) updates and machine learning.

The reborn RSX will be the first EV produced at Honda’s EV Hub in Ohio, where it will share the same production line with the current Integra.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.