Proton Saga Cross imagined – Ativa/WR-V/Tiggo Cross-rivalling SUV part of a new Saga sub-brand?

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / August 18 2025 1:16 pm

Believe it or not, there exist rumours that Proton is planning a new Saga sub-brand, and rendering sifu Theophilus Chin has come up with a “hypothetical” Proton Saga Cross – a small SUV to take on the likes of the Perodua Ativa, Honda WR-V and Chery Tiggo Cross.

“Imagine a lineup built around this identity – Saga Persona, Saga Iriz, Saga Exora and Saga Cross,” Theo writes in the description of his YouTube video, referring respectively to conceptual sedan, hatch, MPV and SUV versions of the rakyat‘s Proton. If this really happens, Perodua’s Bezza, Axia/Myvi, Alza and Ativa will have some company, it seems.

Anyway, we think this thing looks great – angular headlamps integrated into a wide grille, Proton logo-cupping Ethereal Bow underlining the headlamps, black wheel arch mouldings, roof rails, X70-like shoulder line kink at the C pillar, full-width tail lamps and a rear diffuser-like element housing twin tailpipes.

The nation is waiting for the Saga MC3, codenamed AMA01 (because it’s the first model to be based on the new A-segment Modular Architecture). And why would you put an ’01’ there if there aren’t going to be more AMA-based cars, right? Share with us your thoughts!

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.