Melaka JPJ seized luxury vehicles worth RM1 million for expired road tax and no insurance coverage

Melaka JPJ seized luxury vehicles worth RM1 million for expired road tax and no insurance coverage

The Melaka road transport department (JPJ) seized luxury vehicles worth RM1 million for expired road tax and insurance offences during a three-day operation conducted from August 17 to 19. The department revealed via its official Facebook page that is used a “snap and check” approach to ensure vehicle owners were complying with the law.

According to a report by The Star, one of the four seized vehicles was driven by a 25-year-old woman. “The woman’s car was stopped along Jalan Melaka Sentral here during the operation and checks revealed the car’s road tax had expired a few months ago,” said Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop.

The seized vehicles include a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, Toyota Alphard, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A5 Sportback. In addition to the 25-year-old woman, the other owners of the cars were aged between 33 and 54 years old.

Siti Zarina said that such offences were serious as they directly impact the integrity of road safety and the rights of other road users. She went on to say that the department practices a zero-tolerance policy towards road tax and insurance evasion, and vehicle owners should always ensure their documents are renewed. “A thorough probe will be carried out and stern action will be taken to ensure the integrity of road safety is always protected,” she added.

  • BEV FTW on Aug 22, 2025 at 11:09 am

    Good!! Some people think they can get away without paying. Good job JPJ.

  • Laobeh on Aug 22, 2025 at 11:47 am

    Easy fix. Make these expensive cars >500k mandatory to display roadtax..

  • lazy melaka jpj only caught 3 cars on Aug 22, 2025 at 12:06 pm

    the three cars in picture already worth 1 million . taycan 500k , toyota 350k , audi 150k .

  • John on Aug 22, 2025 at 12:23 pm

    EV no need to pay road tax, even the Taycan GT haha

  • FrankC on Aug 22, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    Great! JPJ redeem your self. it is time not to mess around with our enforcement officers. no more duit pocket to wave through or look other ways. don’t let those crooks get away and later look down at our enforcement officers.

  • Najib on Aug 22, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    Kita settle belakang ye

  • Mark on Aug 22, 2025 at 6:06 pm

    Wayang only . Now hot topic. You wait until things cool down then the boleh bincang will resume.

