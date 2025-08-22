Melaka JPJ seized luxury vehicles worth RM1 million for expired road tax and no insurance coverage

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 22 2025 10:52 am

The Melaka road transport department (JPJ) seized luxury vehicles worth RM1 million for expired road tax and insurance offences during a three-day operation conducted from August 17 to 19. The department revealed via its official Facebook page that is used a “snap and check” approach to ensure vehicle owners were complying with the law.

According to a report by The Star, one of the four seized vehicles was driven by a 25-year-old woman. “The woman’s car was stopped along Jalan Melaka Sentral here during the operation and checks revealed the car’s road tax had expired a few months ago,” said Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop.

The seized vehicles include a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, Toyota Alphard, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A5 Sportback. In addition to the 25-year-old woman, the other owners of the cars were aged between 33 and 54 years old.

Siti Zarina said that such offences were serious as they directly impact the integrity of road safety and the rights of other road users. She went on to say that the department practices a zero-tolerance policy towards road tax and insurance evasion, and vehicle owners should always ensure their documents are renewed. “A thorough probe will be carried out and stern action will be taken to ensure the integrity of road safety is always protected,” she added.

