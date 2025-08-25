Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX sets new EV records – 5,479 km in 24 hours; 40,075 km in 7.5 days

The Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX has managed to set a new record for the greatest distance ever covered by an electric vehicle (EV) within 24 hours at 5,479 km.

This comes just a few days after Xpeng announced that its new P7 set a distance of 3,961 km, meaning the Concept AMG GT XX shattered the previous record by 1,518 km (or 38%). However, it’s worth noting that one is a concept vehicle while the other is a production model that customers can actually buy.

Not content with setting just one record, the team at Mercedes-AMG also wanted to drive “around the world in eight days” to put the greatest strain on the concept’s electric motors and battery. The target distance is 40,075 km – the Earth’s circumference – which was covered in exactly seven days, 13 hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds. Another milestone was also achieved when the team pushed on to reach 40,234 km (25,000 miles) in 7d:14h:09m:52,47s.

In that time, drivers maintained a constant speed of 300 km/h, stopping only to recharge at power levels averaging around 850 kW before accelerating back to 300 km/h. This happened over and over, day and night, for almost eight days.

Mercedes-AMG were also keen to point out it fielded now one, but two examples of the Concept AMG GT XX. Both EVs set off simultaneously on the record-breaking drive and crossed the finish line just 25 km apart on the Nardo high-speed track in Italy.

