Motorcycles modified to carry goods must have JPJ approval, vehicle type approval certificate – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 25 2025 5:55 pm

2025 WMoto Bobbie VII sidecar combination for illustration

Modified motorcycles used for the carrying of goods must comply with the technical specifications required by the road transport department (JPJ) and obtain a vehicle type approval (VTA) certificate from the department, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported Bernama.

The motorcycles must also receive approval from the department’s automotive engineering division for registered motorcycles that have been modified and re-registered as goods vehicles for commercial purposes, the transport minister said.

“While some motorcycles may be modified, any modified motorcycle that fails to meet the required standards and has not obtained VTA approval is considered illegal. As a result, it will not have insurance coverage or comply with road tax regulations… Therefore, we advise users, such as farmers, to obtain the necessary approval to ensure they are protected and are using the vehicle legally,” Loke said.

The transport minister stated this in response to a question from Sabak Bernam member of parliament Kalam Salan regarding the transport ministry’s plans to issue guidelines for the use of modified three-wheeled motorcycles in rural areas for the transport of agricultural goods.

The JPJ is ready to provide guidance and technical assistance throughout the VTA approval process for new motorcycles intended for modification or use, Loke said. “Three-wheeled motorcycles, side as sidecars (Category L4), are examples of registered and licenced goods vehicles. These motorcycles are allowed for road use, provided they are registered as goods vehicles,” the transport minister said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.