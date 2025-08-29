Isuzu Malaysia opens Kuantan 3S centre by Dynamic Motors – full range of products, services covered

In Isuzu, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 29 2025 3:54 pm

Isuzu Malaysia has announced the opening of its new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre in Kuantan, which is operated by Dynamic Motors.

Located in the Semambu industrial area on the outskirts of Kuantan, the brand’s latest outlet features a 1,700 square-metre building situated on a 3,500 square-metre plot of land, and the Isuzu Kuantan 3S centre has been designed to the manufacturer’s latest corporate identity.

The ground floor of the newly-opened 3S centre is dedicated to welcoming customers, with the mezzanine level housing the outlet’s administrative office. At ground level, customers arrive into a covered driveway, while within the building is a lounge with a drinks chiller and coffee machine.

The showroom of the Isuzu Kuantan 3S centre accommodates room for two display vehicles in the facility, with e-brochure and virtual reality conveniences in addition to test drive opportunities that are offered for Isuzu vehicles.

In addition to the D-Max range of pick-up trucks, the 3S centre by Dynamic Motors is a certified Isuzu Medium Heavy Duty (BHD) outlet, which enables the location to sell and service the full range of Isuzu vehicles, including the medium-duty Forward range and the heavy-duty Giga range of trucks.

“With new and comprehensive outlets such as this latest Isuzu 3S Centre in Kuantan, we hope that our customers will be able to enjoy an elevated level of attention and service,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Tomoyuki Yamaguchi.

