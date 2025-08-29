Works ministry to expand MyJalan app into a national database for road infrastructure management, repairs

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 29 2025 11:04 am

The works ministry (KKR) has announced that the MyJalan application will be expanded from its scope as a public complaints platform for reporting road damage into a comprehensive national database for road infrastructure management across Malaysia, as Bernama reports.

According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the move is aimed at addressing the critical challenge of there being no standardised and holistic data in current road management systems, with the idea that an integrated approach would allow for better coordination of road maintenance.

He said that comprehensive data would enable more accurate and efficient maintenance intervention to be made across all road networks. “With structured and comprehensive data, only then can we plan how to ensure that roads, regardless of which agency they fall under, are safe and comfortable for all road users,” he said.

At present, federal roads are under KKR jurisdiction, and those not under it are municipal, village, agricultural, state and private roads managed by local councils, the housing and local government ministry (KPKT), the rural and regional development ministry (KKDW) and state governments.

As reported earlier, since the app’s launch in August 2023, a total of 40,938 road-related complaints had been received from 54,330 users as of July 31 this year, Federal roads accounted for 30.4% of these complaints, while state-administered and other roads comprised the remaining 69.6%.

Working towards that expansion, the ministry held an engagement session, which brought together various stakeholders including federal ministries and agencies, state agencies in Sabah and Sarawak, state secretary offices, land and mines offices, local authorities and concession companies.

Nanta said the dialogue received positive feedback from all state governments and local authority representatives present during the session. He said additional engagement sessions will be conducted to refine the system’s implementation before presenting it to the cabinet at the end of the year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.