KKR has resolved more than 95% of road damage complaints reported via MyJalan mobile app – Nanta

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 20 2025 12:47 pm

The ministry of works (KKR) has resolved 95.19%, or 11,860 out of 12,459 road damage complaints received through the MyJalan mobile app, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said, reported Bernama.

The remaining 4.81%, or 599 complaints remain under investigation or are pending action, the works minister told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. Since the launch of the mobile app in August 2023, 40,938 complaints have been submitted by 54,330 users, and of these, 28,479 cases (69.57%) were redirected under the “No Wrong Door” policy to relevant agencies as these involved roads outside KKR jurisdiction.

These roads which are outside KKR jurisdiction include municipal, village, agricultural, state and private roads managed by local councils, the housing and local government ministry (KPKT), the rural and regional development ministry (KKDW) and state governments, according to the report.

Earlier this month, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that all potholes reported via the MyJalan mobile app have to be fixed within 24 hours. Other authorities are also required to fix the road within the same time frame, and complaints on other damages are to be resolved within 15 days, Ahmad Maslan said.

