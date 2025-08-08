Authorities have to fix all potholes reported via the MyJalan mobile app within 24 hours – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 8 2025 6:01 pm

The works ministry says that all potholes reported via the MyJalan mobile app have to be fixed within 24 hours. According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the reported issue would have to be resolved within that time frame, regardless of which jurisdiction the road falls under.

“The turnaround time to patch damaged roads under the works ministry is 24 hours. Other authorities are also required to fix the road within the same time frame. Complaints on other damages would be resolved within 15 days,” he told the Dewan Rakyat earlier this week.

He added that a total of 39,371 complaints were received through the app from August 2023 until June 2025. Of the total, 11,959 complaints, or 30.4%, were related to federal roads while the remaining 69.6% fell under responsibility of state governments, local authorities and other agencies, The Star reports.

He said this in response to Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), who had asked the ministry to specify the turnaround time for action to be taken once complaints are made through the MyJalan app.

Ahmad further explained that there were five main factors that bring about road damage, including potholes, and these were weather conditions such as rain, heat and floods, which accelerate the deterioration of road surfaces, overloaded heavy vehicles, the road’s lifespan, the quality of the pavement as well as imperfect utility work.

Earlier this year, it was reported that over 50,000 potholes on federal roads, which fall under the supervision of the public works department (JKR), were patched up in 2024, including 3,955 in the peninsula and 51,949 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

