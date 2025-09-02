BMW Motorrad Vision CE e-scooter comes with cage

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 2 2025 3:49 pm

Coming as a safety concept is the BMW Motorrad Vision CE, encasing the rider in a composite cage and secured by a seat belt. An added safety feature is the Vision CE’s self balancing function, keeping this electric scooter upright when stationary.

To be presented at the IAA Mobility 2025 show and conference in Munich, Germany, BMW Motorrad calls the Vision CE “a new interpretation with an emotional design language to create a unique, forward-looking vision vehicle.” The design of the cage precludes the use of a helmet by the rider, as well as an open, airy design, with a long wheelbase, giving the Vision CE a stretched, dynamic and visually light appearance.

Coming in contrasting matte white and black complemented by a matte seat bench with integrated lettering and neon red accents, the Vision CE carries on the design language first seen in the BMW Motorrad CE 04 electric scooter. The roof rails, or “cage” as BMW Motorrad calls it, allows the Vision CE to be fitted with a variety of accessories such as spot lights or luggage rack.

Based on the CE 04 electric scooter (priced at RM59,900 in Malaysia), the Vision CE represents BMW Motorrad’s vision of the future of two wheel mobility in the electric area where style and practicality is favoured over outright performance. This is seen in the range of options and colours for the Vision CE, although there was no indication if when, or if, the Vision CE might enter the market, following the earlier Bertone designed BMW Motorrad C1 from 2000 .

The CE 04 produces the electric equivalent of 42 hp at 4,900 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm, the equivalent of a 500 cc engine in the combustion engine motorcycle world. Designed for urban use, the CE04 gets a claimed 130 km range from its 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

BMW Motorrad says the CE 04 gets from zero to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds in traffic light sprints, with a maximum speed of 120 km/h. Charging is done using the CE04’s integrated charger utilising either domestic current, Type 2 wallbox or public charging station.

Charging time for the CE 04 with a typical 2.3 kW charger takes four hours and 20 minutes from zero capacity, while quick charging, assuming a Type 2 charger output of 6.9 kW, takes an hour and 40 minutes, or 0-80% in 65 minutes. Tipping the scales at 231 kg, The CE 04 has a seat height of 780 mm.