Market determines car prices, not the gov’t – MITI

The investment, trade and industry ministry (MITI) has said that car prices in Malaysia are market-determined and not controlled by the government, which has provided various incentives and tax breaks for locally-assembled (CKD) vehicles via the finance ministry, Bernama reports.

“The purpose of these incentives includes encouraging the use of locally produced components from vendors, promoting quality investments, and conducting research and development activities in Malaysia.

“Through these incentives and tax exemptions, vehicle manufacturers can offer competitive prices for the local market compared to fully imported vehicles,” MITI wrote in reply to Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim, who asked in the Dewan Negara if the ministry intends to review the prices of Malaysian-made cars, which are perceived as expensive despite zero import duties, forcing people to take long-term loans.

“Perodua produces its Rahmah category vehicles, which are affordably priced at RM22,000, excluding insurance, enabling more people to own a car. Proton also offers the Saga model priced under RM40,000. The government hopes that through this approach, people can choose vehicles that fit their financial capabilities to avoid a heavy financial burden,” added MITI.

