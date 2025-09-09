Malaysian scooter maker Moda to launch new model

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moda / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 9 2025 11:56 am

A teaser ahead of its official launch on September 10 comes from Malaysian scooter maker Moda. Dubbed the “Moca”, the new scooter from the boys in Shah Alam is their first foray into the entry-level “lifestyle” scooter segment.

Not many details as yet, but we were informed the Moca will focus on the small engine scooter demographic, with a matching price point. Expect to see a single-cylinder engine displacing below 125 cc, along with 13- or 12-inch wheels.

The new Moca scooter follows the recent launch of the Moda Sporter S and the Shifter 400X, priced at RM17,888 and RM23,888, respectively. For the Moca, expect the launch price to be below the RM10,000 point.