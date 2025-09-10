2025 Moda Moca scooter Malaysian launch, RM3,988

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moda / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 10 2025 6:41 pm

Following yesterday’s teaser, the 2025 Moda Moca scooter is officially in Malaysia, priced at RM3,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are currently four colour choices available – Piano Black, Lime Green, Neon Orange and Ocean Blue – with more on the way.

Targetted to the budget scooter segment in Malaysia, the Moca comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine fed by EFI, and displacing 108 cc. Euro-4 compliant, power for the Moca is rated at 8 hp at 7,500 rpm with B.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Weight for the Moca is listed at a very light 89 kg, with 4.8-litres of fuel carried in the tank, while seat height is set at 738 mm. Wheel sizing for the Moca is 10-inches front and rear, with 3.0 tyre in front and 3.5 inch width tyre at the back.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and absorber in the rear. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc brake in front and drum brake in the rear, while a combined braking system (CBS) model is in the works.

Full LED lighting is used throughout and an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information. Every Moce sold comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.