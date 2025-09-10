Ferrari 849 Testarossa debuts – the legendary name returns with the SF90 Stradale’s replacement

In Cars, Ferrari, International News / by Anthony Lim / September 10 2025 2:30 am

Ferrari has officially introduced the 849 Testarossa, unveiling the replacement for the SF90 Stradale this evening in Milan, where it will be hosting potential customers for the car over the next three days. Ahead of that, the plug-in hybrid was shown to selected members of the motoring press at a special preview.

We’ll get to how the new offering shapes up technically, but first, let’s get the biggest talking point out of the way – the name. Enough changes have come about that it’s considered a new car, and so there’s that chosen moniker, which of course to most conjures up the car that last bore the name from four decades ago.

Anoraks familiar with it will of course have immediately noted that there are no side strakes on this one, and so the next natural question is, does it borrow anything or pay homage in any way styling-wise to the 1984 Testarossa? According to design chief Flavio Manzoni, the answer is that there are none.

However, the name is very much tied to a deeper part of Maranello’s history with a nearly 70-year heritage, because it was first used on the 500 TR in 1956 to describe the colour of the cam covers of some of Ferrari’s most extreme, high-performance and iconic racing engines, before it was applied on the Type F110, which is the associated image in the minds of many whenever it is mentioned. Given time, this one should eventually become top of mind when discussing the name.

That out of the way, let’s move on to the car, which is being introduced in both coupe and Spider form at the same time, to offer buyers an easier pick from the get-go. As it was with its predecessor, the 849 Testarossa continues with a twin-turbo V8 engine combined with the same three electric motor layout, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third, a MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) at the rear, housed between the engine and the gearbox.

Much like the SF90, which featured an extensively reworked F154 mill that it was considered new, the 849 does the same, redoing the former’s powertrain extensively that it too is considered fresh enough to get a F154FC designation. Displacement remains 3,990 cc, but the unit now produces 50 PS and 42 Nm more than before.

On its own, the engine puts out 830 PS at 7,500 rpm and 842 Nm at 6,500 rpm (780 PS and 800 Nm on the SF90). This bump in output has been accomplished by revising the components, including introducing an all-new, larger turbocharger, cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system and fuel rail.

The party piece is the turbocharger, the largest ever for a Ferrari production car, which has been adopted with F80-derived low-friction bearings and an innovative heat shield on the turbine casing (inspired by the 296 GT3) to improve thermal management in the engine compartment. The compressor wheels and the turbine have been optimised in terms of materials and aerodynamics, and a refined calibration strategy minimises the effects of turbo lag and maintains the responsiveness of the engine.

The intercooler has also been reoptimised in order to manage the increase in power and improve thermal efficiency. Elsewhere, the lightening of the camshafts and the adoption of titanium screws means the power increase has been done without any weight penalty.

The electric part of the powertrain system continues to offer the same output as before, which is 220 PS, and associated components and specifications remain close to that previously, with a 7.45 kWh lithium-ion battery (7.9 kWh on the SF90) capable of providing the car with an identical 25 km of all-electric range using just the motors from the front axle. The two independent front motors allow all-electric operation up to 130 km/h.

While the numbers are similar, the company says that the entire system has been revised to improve performance and driving comfort, with an optimised calibration to work in synergy with the internal-combustion engine. The control system also integrates a new active damping function aimed at regularising the engine idle, improving the transition between the thermal and electrical operating phases.

Additionally, the cooling maps of the electric motors have been redrawn, ensuring a higher thermal efficiency of 10-12 °C, which keeps the electric performance consistent for a longer period, even under conditions of intensive use. The headlining figure is of course the 1,050 PS in combined system output, which the automaker touts as an absolute record for a production Ferrari.

The new Testarossa measures in at 4,718 mm long, 2,304 mm wide and 1,225 mm tall, which makes it eight mm longer, 332 mm wider and 39 mm taller than the SF90 (4,710 mm long, 1,972 mm wide and 1,186 mm tall). Dry weight is 1,570 kg, which is identical to the SF90. As per the usual practice, no photography was allowed, so everyone will again be making do with these images seen here until live images come about

Styling-wise, the new Testarossa moves away from the SF90 primarily at the back, which is where its additional width comes from. The rear of the new car is prominent, with haunches that largely derive their inspiration from the 512 sports prototypes from the 1970s, largely to improve aerodynamics but also to help the car cope dissipate thermal energy better. For example, the side intercooler, borrowed from the F80, has a 19% larger surface area, necessitating form changes.

The front end has the strip running across the width of the car, as seen on the 12Cilindri, and there’s a nice sharpness to it viewed from most angles, but the highlight is the twin-tail architecture, with two wing sections to exploit the high-energy flow running off the muscular rear wheelarches, which derive their inspiration from the Purosangue. These twin tails, which get a vertical breaker element at the front end of their layout, taper off at the rear with passive spoiler extensions that give the car a very different look than the norm.

Meanwhile, the active rear spoiler, derived from that of the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB, is integrated into the bodywork and actioned by a kinematic solution that is two kg lighter. Capable of switching between low drag and high downforce configurations in less than a second, it can generate up to 100 kg of downforce at 250 km/h in its latter mode, working in synergy with the passive elements of the tail.

Still at the rear, three slots on the side trim helps with the evacuation of high-pressure air in the wheel housing, and a vent on the bumper exploit the depression of the car wake to increase the extraction of air from the engine compartment.

Speaking of braking, the cooling system has been enhanced to cope with the increased braking power (+2% at the front and +15% at the rear). At the front, the air intake integrated into the duct and the dedicated fairing of the oil pipe fixing bracket guarantee a 15% higher flow rate towards the calliper, while a deflector below the lower wishbone, fed by the front diffuser, contributes to the ventilation of the disc. At the rear, the air intake has been integrated into the car’s flank, increasing the flow by 70% to the new brake calliper.

The synergy between form and function has enabled impressive aerodynamic performance, with the total downforce of 415 kg at 250 km/h representing a 25 kg increase over the SF90 Stradale as well as providing a 15% boost in cooling power for the powertrain and brakes.

Inside, the cockpit has been styled to be even more enveloping and ergonomic than before. The new steering wheel is, like seen in recent outings, now equipped with physical buttons, and a central sail motif with the integrated gear-change gate, inspired by the F80, improves the positioning of components and makes them more accessible.

Additionally, there’s a new HMI system, which makes interaction with the car even simpler and more intuitive. Accessibility has also been improved by reducing the width of the bottom of the door panel and adjacent areas, thus freeing up additional space for the rear bench and the passenger-side glove box.

Two seat versions are available for the car, the first being comfort, with a sculptural treatment of the upholstery and styling that matches the geometry of the cockpit, and the second, a carbon-fibre racing seat, with sporty side bolsters for ideal lateral containment.

Elsewhere, you’ll find Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while wireless charging for smartphones is integrated into the central tunnel. The car is also equipped with the MyFerrari Connect system, which allows the vehicle to be monitored remotely via a dedicated App.

Two new colours have been introduced for the Testarossa. The first is Rosso Fiammante, an evolution of the historic pastel Rosso Corsa shade enriched by a metallic effect to provide warm and brilliant reflections under sunlight. The second is Giallo Ambra, an intense and warm shade with reddish hues, which takes its inspiration from natural amber. For the interior, a new Alcantara trim called Giallo Siena has been introduced, designed to harmonise with the Giallo Ambra exterior.

Finally, pricing, with European pricing providing the necessary gauge indicators. The automaker said that pricing for the coupe will begin from 460,000 euros in Italy, with the first deliveries expected to begin from Q2 next year. As for the Spider, prices start from 500,000 euros in the same market, and first deliveries for this one are expected to start from Q3.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.