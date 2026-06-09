Ferrari 849 Testarossa launched in Malaysia – Coupe fr RM5.2 mil, Spider fr RM5.7 mil; V8 PHEV with 1,050 PS

In Cars, Ferrari, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 9 2026 8:00 pm

Ital Auto has officially introduced the Ferrari 849 Testarossa in Malaysia, with the SF90 Stradale replacement making its way here seven months after its ASEAN debut in Thailand. Retail prices for both the Coupe and Spider were announced, and they are RM5.2 million for the Coupe and RM5.7 million for the Spider, both inclusive of import duties and taxes, but excluding options, registration and insurance.

The new Testarossa measures in at 4,718 mm long, 1,999 mm wide (2,304 mm with side mirrors) and 1,225 mm tall, which makes it eight mm longer, 27 mm wider and 39 mm taller than the SF90 (4,710 mm long, 1,972 mm wide and 1,186 mm tall). Dry weight is 1,570 kg, which is identical to the SF90, with the Spider weighing 90 kg more.

The plug-in hybrid sits on the same platform as its predecessor, but wears a completely new skin. The front end has a full-width contrast strip running across it, as seen on the 12Cilindri and F80, and this is paired with a front bumper that is softer looking than the SF90’s but has an 18% larger front air intake to maximise air flow to the radiators, which have an increased surface area.

The exterior styling veers away from the SF90 primarily at the back. It’s certainly prominent, with haunches that largely derive their look from the 512 sports prototypes from the 1970s. These help the car dissipate thermal energy better, given that the side intercooler, borrowed from the F80, has a 19% larger surface area, but the automaker says the shape also aids aerodynamics.

The twin-tail architecture continues the design novelty, with two passive wing sections being utilised to exploit the high-energy flow running off the rear wheel arches that draw their inspiration from the Purosangue. These twin tails, which get a vertical contrast element at the front end of their layout, taper off at the rear with passive spoiler extensions.

The passive units are joined by an active rear spoiler, which is derived from that on the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB. Integrated into the bodywork and actioned by a kinematic solution, the unit is capable of switching between low drag and high downforce configurations in less than a second, and can generate up to 100 kg of downforce at 250 km/h in its latter mode, working in synergy with the passive elements of the tail.

About 50% of the SF90 has been carried over, but tweaks that have been made on these lends to what constitutes a high percentage of new within the old. One of these is the powertrain architecture, which continues to feature the same working combination of a dry-sumped 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 augmented by three electric motors, with one for each front wheel and a MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) sandwiched between the petrol engine and eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox at the rear.

Naturally, there are revisions. On its own, the updated F154FC mill makes 830 PS at 7,500 rpm and 842 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is 50 PS and 42 Nm more than the V8 in the SF90. The bump in output has been accomplished by revising the components, including introducing an all-new, larger turbocharger (the largest ever fitted on a Ferrari), cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system and fuel rail.

The electrified portion of the system, is largely the same, with the three electric motors contributing a total of 220 PS. The 849 gets a smaller capacity battery, an 80-cell 7.45 kWh lithium-ion battery from the 296 (7.9 kWh in the SF90), but still manages to provide the same 25 km of all-electric range thanks to optimisation, with fully electric operation available at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The headlining figure is a 1,050 PS combined system output, which the automaker touts as an absolute record for a production Ferrari. It’s good to get the car to 100 km/h in 2.25 seconds and on to 200 km/h in 6.3 seconds, slightly faster that the 2.5 and 6.7 seconds on the SF90, while top speed is rated at above 330 km/h, which is a whisker away from the SF90’s 340 km/h.

In any case, the increase translates to real world performance gains – according to the carmaker, the 849 Testarossa can lap Fiorano in one min 17.5 seconds, which is around 1.2 seconds quicker than the SF90 Stradale and just 0.2 seconds less than the limited-run SF90 XX Stradale.

Elsewhere, the braking system has been upgraded from the SF90 with larger carbon-ceramic discs and redesigned calipers from Brembo. The regenerative braking calibration has also been revised to give more feedback and consistency, with the system utilising the electric motors to provide assistance to the brakes. Additionally, the introduction of ABS Evo improves braking efficiency as well as pedal feel and travel.

The sonic signature of the car has also been reworked, with the sound level of the V8 being increased at all speeds under load with the help of a new engine calibration and a gear shift strategy borrowed from the SF90 XX Stradale, with particular attention being paid to the output in the low and mid ranges.

As for vehicle dynamics, that on the 849 has been improved in its consistency and accessibility, with increased levels of handling and tyre grip, aided by the workings of the Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE), first seen on the F80. The system essentially creates a digital twin of the car to estimate the yaw angle and velocity of the car’s centre of mass, calculated with a precision of up to one degree and one kilometre per hour respectively.

Inside, the reworked cabin features a new steering wheel that brings back physical buttons, and the gear selector (styled to look like classic gated shifters) is positioned higher up on a central pillar, much like in the F80. The improved ergonomics is coupled with better accessibility thanks to the reduced width of the bottom of the door panel and adjacent areas, which frees up additional space for the rear bench and the passenger-side glove box. The front passenger now gets a dedicated touchscreen panel to fiddle with.

Buyers can choose whether they want comfort-oriented seats, which come with a sculptural treatment of the upholstery and styling that matches the geometry of the cockpit, or carbon-fibre racing seats with sporty side bolsters for improved lateral support.

Elsewhere, you’ll find Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while wireless charging for smartphones is integrated into the central tunnel. The car is also equipped with the automaker’s MyFerrari Connect system, which allows the vehicle to be monitored remotely via a dedicated App.

Two new colours have been introduced for the Testarossa. The first is Rosso Fiammante, an evolution of the historic pastel Rosso Corsa shade enriched by a metallic effect to provide warm and brilliant reflections under sunlight.

The second is Giallo Ambra, an intense and warm shade with reddish hues, which takes its inspiration from natural amber. For the interior, there’s a new Alcantara trim called Giallo Siena, designed to harmonise with the Giallo Ambra exterior. The debut example seen here in the photos is finished in Giallo Modena.

There’s an optional Assetto Fiorano specification for the 849, which like on the SF90 reduces weight by about 30 kg through extensive use of composite materials such as carbon fibre and titanium. Specific components include a new lightweight tubular seat upholstered in black Alcantara, which saves around 18 kg compared to the standard seats, and 20-inch carbon fibre wheels. Also finding its way on are aerodynamic enhancements, including two twin wings that replace the twin tails.

GALLERY: Ferrari 849 Testarossa, in Rosso Fiammante

GALLERY: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider, in Giallo Modena

GALLERY: Ferrari 849 Testarossa, Assetto Fiorano package, in Grigio Titanio

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