Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / September 10 2025 10:55 am

A Mercedes-Benz EQS with a prototype solid-state battery has attained a distance of 1,205 km on a single charge, travelling from Stuttgart, Germany through Denmark to Malmö, Sweden without recharging.

The vehicle completed the journey across three countries with 137 km of battery range remaining, the manufacturer stated. For comparison against a series-production EQS, the facelifted EQS450+ single-motor variant with the 118 kWh battery is rated for up to 822 km of battery range on the WLTP testing standard.

The feat follows the carmaker’s announcement in February that it had commenced road-testing of solid-state battery technology, which was developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), a fully owned subsidiary of the Mercedes-Benz Group in Brixworth, UK which specialises in Formula 1 technologies.

This drive was part of a comprehensive validation programme for solid-state battery technology at Mercedes-Benz, the manufacturer said, adding that the objective is to assess overall vehicle performance across different climate zones and route profiles, and to expedite the process to series production.

“The solid-state battery is a true gamechanger for electric mobility. With the successful long-distance drive of the EQS, we show that this technology delivers not only in the lab but also on the road. Our goal is to bring innovations like this into series production by the end of the decade and offer our customers a new level of range and comfort,” said Mercedes-Benz Group chief technology officer Markus Schäfer.

The solid-state battery uses cells from US-based firm Factorial Energy, and while the weight and size of this unit is comparable to the standard battery in the production EQS, its usable range is said to be improved by 25%. Further energy efficiency is achieved through passive airflow cooling, Mercedes-Benz stated.

Advantages provided by solid-state batteries over conventional lithium-ion units include improved cell safety by using a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, and allows for the use of new anodes like lithium metal. This also yield performance gains, such as greater energy density.

This achievement “marks a milestone for solid-state battery development and highlights its potential for future production vehicles,” and as stated by CTO Schäfer, the manufacturer aims to “bring innovations like this” into series production by the end of the decade.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.