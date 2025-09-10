Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by /

Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

A Mercedes-Benz EQS with a prototype solid-state battery has attained a distance of 1,205 km on a single charge, travelling from Stuttgart, Germany through Denmark to Malmö, Sweden without recharging.

The vehicle completed the journey across three countries with 137 km of battery range remaining, the manufacturer stated. For comparison against a series-production EQS, the facelifted EQS450+ single-motor variant with the 118 kWh battery is rated for up to 822 km of battery range on the WLTP testing standard.

The feat follows the carmaker’s announcement in February that it had commenced road-testing of solid-state battery technology, which was developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), a fully owned subsidiary of the Mercedes-Benz Group in Brixworth, UK which specialises in Formula 1 technologies.

This drive was part of a comprehensive validation programme for solid-state battery technology at Mercedes-Benz, the manufacturer said, adding that the objective is to assess overall vehicle performance across different climate zones and route profiles, and to expedite the process to series production.

“The solid-state battery is a true gamechanger for electric mobility. With the successful long-distance drive of the EQS, we show that this technology delivers not only in the lab but also on the road. Our goal is to bring innovations like this into series production by the end of the decade and offer our customers a new level of range and comfort,” said Mercedes-Benz Group chief technology officer Markus Schäfer.

The solid-state battery uses cells from US-based firm Factorial Energy, and while the weight and size of this unit is comparable to the standard battery in the production EQS, its usable range is said to be improved by 25%. Further energy efficiency is achieved through passive airflow cooling, Mercedes-Benz stated.

Advantages provided by solid-state batteries over conventional lithium-ion units include improved cell safety by using a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, and allows for the use of new anodes like lithium metal. This also yield performance gains, such as greater energy density.

This achievement “marks a milestone for solid-state battery development and highlights its potential for future production vehicles,” and as stated by CTO Schäfer, the manufacturer aims to “bring innovations like this” into series production by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden
Mercedes-Benz EQS with prototype solid-state battery does 1,205 km on a single charge, Germany to Sweden

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2025
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2025
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2025
Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQV 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ CLA200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 