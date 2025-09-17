2025 Modenas Elit 150S Malaysian launch, RM7,877

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 17 2025 11:07 am

In conjunction with the Malaysian motorcycle manufacturer’s 30th anniversary is the launch of the 2025 Modenas Elit 150S, priced at RM7,877. Revealed in conjunction with Modenas’ 30th anniversary, the Elit 150S comes in two colours, Riviera Blue and Quantum Grey, along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Powering the Elit 150S is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine displacing 149 cc, mated to a CVT transmission and belt final drive. Power is rated at 14 hp at 8,250 rpm, with 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, with the 12-litres of fuel in the tank giving the Elit 150S a claimed 480 km of range.

Rolling on 13-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres, the Elit scooter gets telescopic front forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the back. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, and ABS is omitted.

Riding conveniences include a 23-litre storage compartment under the seat and twin storage compartments inside the front cowl. There is also a USB charging socket and hazard lights, with starting using a smart key.

All necessary riding information is show on an LCD panel and LED lighting is used throughout. Weight for the Elit 150s is listed at 137 kg, while seat height is set at 770 mm.