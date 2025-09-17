MCE, Adayo to develop, manufacture smart cockpit, smart driving solutions for automakers in Malaysia

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 17 2025 3:53 pm

Malaysian automotive electronics and mechatronics solutions provider Multi-Code Electronics (MCE) has announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huizhou Foryou General Electronics (Adayo) to collaborate on the development, localisation, manufacturing and marketing of smart cockpit and smart driving solutions for automakers in Malaysia and across the ASEAN region.

The signing took place in Hangzhou last week during the China-Malaysia supply chain collaboration programme, which was co-organised by Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (MIDA) transportation technology division and Jetour Automobile Malaysia.

According to MCE, the collaboration will strengthen its position in the smart-cockpit domain, a core product in next-generation vehicles, covering in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit domain controllers and connected-vehicle systems.

Under the agreement, MCE will manufacture and supply these products in Malaysia and across the region, while Adayo will provide technology platforms, product development and technical support, with an initial focus on programmes for automakers in Malaysia and ASEAN. Early workstreams include exploring localisation of smart-cockpit and infotainment systems for selected programmes in Malaysia.

“This collaboration will enable us to better support automakers here to further localise their offerings, while lifting the local supplier base and talent in support of the government’s ambition for Malaysia to be the automotive hub in the region,” said MCE group MD Goh Kar Chun.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.