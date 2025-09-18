2025 Honda BeAT new colours for Malaysia, RM6,090

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 18 2025 4:46 pm

New colours for the 2025 Honda BeAT scooter in Malaysia, with recommended retail pricing at RM6,090 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colours are Black and White, with Matte Silver and Green remaining available from previously, while the Red and Blue colour schemes have been superseded.

A two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects. Otherwise, there are no other changes for the BeAT scooter in Malaysia.

Coming with a 108.2 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, the BeAT gets 8.67 hp at 7,500 rpm and while torque is rated at 9.53 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Power gets to the rear wheel with CVT transmission and belt drive, the norm for scooters in this class.

Rolling on 14-inch wheels, the BeAT wears 80/90 front and 90/90 rear tyres while braking is done with a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake on the rear using Honda’s Combined Braking System. A telescopic fork holds up the front end while the rear comes with a non-adjustable single shock absorber.

4.2-liters of fuel is carried in the tank and an 11.7-liter storage compartment is found under the seat. The BeAT weighs in at 90 kg while seat height is set at 742 mm, with electric and kick starting as standard.

Inside the cockpit a combination analogue and digital instrument cluster displays all the necessary information including a voltage meter. A charging port and parking brake lock is also standard equipment for the rider’s convenience.