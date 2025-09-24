Speed limiters on buses, lorries to be mandatory from Oct 1, but 97% have yet to complete SLD verification

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / September 24 2025 3:36 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke has announced that come October 1, tour buses and express buses with a gross vehicle weight (GVW, or laden weight) over 5,000 kg and with a passenger capacity of more than eight, and goods vehicles with a GVW over 3,500 kg, must have speed limitation devices (SLD) installed if the vehicle was manufactured after January 1, 2015.

All SLD installation, configuration and activation must be verified by a panel recognised by the road transport department (JPJ) – see list of companies here. A verification slip and functionality report will be issued. These must be submitted during inspection at Motor Vehicle Inspection Centres (PPKM) or during permit renewal with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) or Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP).

Said documents must always be kept in the vehicle for enforcement purposes, and the verification must be renewed every two years to ensure the SLD is still working as intended. All parties involved in the verification must upload each vehicle’s verification slip and functionality report on JPJ’s online system as evidence, and updating must be done weekly.

October 1 is only days away, but a staggering 97% of the 108,805 vehicles for which SLDs are mandatory have yet to complete verification as of yesterday. “This shows that many operators are not taking the directive seriously. Some even think the government will back down, but we will not compromise on road safety. Enforcement will begin on October 1 as planned,” Loke said today at a press conference.

He said, according to The Sun, that enforcement will be carried out through JPJ road checks for now. Notice 114 (Notis Panggilan Temu Siasat) will be issued to any errant vehicle, which will be given 10 days to provide proof of SLD installation and verification.

This is just the first phase – the second phase (from January 1, 2026) will involve SLD activation within the electronic control units (ECU) of vehicles manufactured before January 1, 2015, and the final phase (July 1, 2026) will require SLDs to be retrofitted to commercial vehicles not already equipped with them, subject to JPJ approval.

