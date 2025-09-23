MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 23 2025 3:54 pm

We’re not talking about resale value, ya. Recreational vehicles (RV), be they motorhomes, caravans, camper vans or camper trucks, are set to be licensed and regulated by the transport ministry for commercial purposes beginning January 1, 2026, Bernama reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, RV tourism is growing in the country, and the new policy will allow the use of these vehicles as Self-Drive Tourist Vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia and as Self-Drive Hire Cars in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“Implementation will be limited to new vehicles, either completely-knocked-down (CKD) or completely-built-up (CBU) units, effective January 1, 2026,” he said today.

Loke added that RVs privately-registered before December 31, 2025 may be commercialised if they are not over 15 years old and if they pass the road transport department‘s (JPJ) technical inspection.

He also said that the transport ministry and the tourism, arts and culture ministry (MOTAC) will explore implementing a ‘single window’ system for RV licence applications.

“So any new RV intended for rental would only require a single permit from MOTAC to be used for tourism activities, as this falls beyond the transport ministry’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Ford Transit-based Benimar Tessoro, launched in Malaysia 2018

Fiat Ducato-based Benimar Mileo, launched in Malaysia 2017

