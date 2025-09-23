MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

In Cars, Local News / by /

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

We’re not talking about resale value, ya. Recreational vehicles (RV), be they motorhomes, caravans, camper vans or camper trucks, are set to be licensed and regulated by the transport ministry for commercial purposes beginning January 1, 2026, Bernama reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, RV tourism is growing in the country, and the new policy will allow the use of these vehicles as Self-Drive Tourist Vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia and as Self-Drive Hire Cars in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“Implementation will be limited to new vehicles, either completely-knocked-down (CKD) or completely-built-up (CBU) units, effective January 1, 2026,” he said today.

Loke added that RVs privately-registered before December 31, 2025 may be commercialised if they are not over 15 years old and if they pass the road transport department‘s (JPJ) technical inspection.

He also said that the transport ministry and the tourism, arts and culture ministry (MOTAC) will explore implementing a ‘single window’ system for RV licence applications.

“So any new RV intended for rental would only require a single permit from MOTAC to be used for tourism activities, as this falls beyond the transport ministry’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Ford Transit-based Benimar Tessoro, launched in Malaysia 2018

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

Fiat Ducato-based Benimar Mileo, launched in Malaysia 2017

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
hdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
dav
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
dav
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
dav
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
sdr
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
cof
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
mde

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026
MoT to license commercial RVs from January 2026

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
TOYOTA FORTUNER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
SUBARU FORESTER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 