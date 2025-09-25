2026 Ducati Panigale V4R – 218 hp, full MotoGP aero

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 25 2025 1:56 pm

Raising the ante on what makes a road-going race motorcycle is the 2026 Ducati Panigale V4R. Coming with 218 hp – the US market gets 208.4 hp – and an aerodynamics package derived from Ducati’s MotoGP efforts, the Panigale V4R was developed according to Ducati Corse’s specifications.

The Desmosedici Stradale R V-four engine displacing 998 cc has been tweaked to produce more torque at mid-range revs and greater top-end speed. By the numbers, the Panigale V4R now gets 218 hp at 15,750 rpm, while adding the racing exhaust accessory brings that to 235 hp at 15,750 rpm, and 238.5 hp available with racing exhaust and Ducati Corse oil.

Designed for campaigning the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), the Panigale V4R remains Euro 5+ compliant, thanks to a redesigned intake and reworked exhaust cams with a different profile that optimise combustion. The sub-throttle injectors have been repositioned, increasing combustion efficiency at low revs and duct permeability (+1.5%) in the high range.

The new Panigale V4R is equipped with a Ducati Racing Gearbox (DRG), where neutral is located below first gear. This allows for a faster, smoother and more repeatable shift between first and second gears, while the Ducati Neutral Lock system, patented by Ducati and used on its WSBK and MotoGP racing motorcycles, can be disengaged by operating the lever on the right handlebar.

For suspension, the Panigale V4R gets Öhlins NPX25/30 fork with 43 mm stanchions and a mechanical Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber, with settings specific for the V4R. This is complemented by the new Öhlins SD20 steering damper, a first on a production motorcycle, which provides better damping and a wider range of adjustments.

As befits a racing Ducati, the Panigale V4R comes with a range of frame adjustments to suit different circuits and riding styles. The swingarm pivot height is adjustable to 4 positions while the rear height is adjustable over a wider range (32.4 mm compared to 13 mm of wheel travel) than on the previous V4R, and the monoshock is designed for the installation of a linear suspension travel sensor.

The electronics package of the new Panigale V4 R has evolved significantly compared to the previous model, thanks to the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) algorithm, developed directly by Ducati Corse, and the application of Cornering ABS with combined braking, which debuted on the seventh generation Panigale V4.

New is Race Brake Control, , and the application of DVO extended to engine braking control. This allows riders to much greater use of the rear brake than on the Panigale V4, thanks to an even more precise calculation method with greater pressure applied at different roll angles, moving the braking point further forward.

As such, riders can apply greater deceleration in the final phase of the braking distance up to the rear wheel lock-up limit, as MotoGP and Superbike riders do. The new engine brake control system, DVO, allows for more accurate management of the forces applied to the tyre, making the engine’s braking action progressive and predictable.

Inside the cockpit, the litany of electronics upgrades continues, in the the 6.9-inch TFT-LCD dashboard. There are two display modes, Track and Road, and an interface based on graphic views with information on performance and vehicle status including Grip Meter that graphically displays the estimated grip available at that moment.

For aerodynamics the Panigale V4R comes with Corner Sidepods, a solution introduced by Ducati in 2021 in MotoGP. Corner Sidepods generate a ‘ground effect’, ensuring a higher level of grip for the tyres and thus allowing higher speeds and therefore lower lap times.

New, larger wings generate greater downforce, increased by 25 %, which translates into an increase in downforce of 4.8 kg at 270 km/h and 6 kg at 300 km/h, with significant benefits in terms of stability during acceleration and precision at high speeds. There is also the dynamic front air intake, developed with Ducati Corse, which increases the amount of air drawn into the engine. This increases the intake air pressure and, consequently, the power (+1.3 hp) at maximum speed, for higher straight line performance.

Enhancing performance is Ducati DAVC Race Pro software, available as a Ducati Performance accessory, developed in collaboration with Ducati Corse engineers for maximum performance in track configuration and with slick or rain tyres. Also optional is the Ducati Data Logger, carbon-fibre wheels, PRO and PRO+ front brake packages, racing fairings, footpegs and everything else needed to make the new Panigale V4 R even more effective on the track.