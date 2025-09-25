Proton eMas 5 EV to also be offered with black interior

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 25 2025 9:56 am

The forthcoming Proton eMas 5 will be offered with a black interior as an alternative to the off-white scheme that was shown when the electric vehicle (EV) was privately previewed to members of the media back in August this year.

According to the carmaker, the dark cabin made its debut during the MISI 5 Tour roadshow over the recent weekend. The roadshow brings the eMas 5 to 13 states across Malaysia and ends sometime in October, which is when the brand’s second EV is slated to be launched.

The company isn’t providing further details for now, but based on a video posted on Instagram, the black cabin is pretty much what you would expect. The leatherette seats are of the same design to the off-white option, albeit in black, with the hue also applied to two-spoke steering wheel, dashboard, centre console and door cards.

We presume this black interior is for the lower-end variant of the eMas 5 that wasn’t present at the August preview. At the time, we were told the eMas 5 would come in two variants, with the top-spec Premium (with the off-white cabin) being the one shown to us. Following the naming convention used for the eMas 7, it is assumed the base option will be called the Prime.

As a quick recap, the eMas 5 is based on the Geely Star Wish/Geome Xingyuan and built on Geely’s Global Modular Architecture (GMA) with an electric motor on the rear axle. In Premium guise, the motor is rated at 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) and 150 Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 40.16-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for up to 325 km of range (WLTP; 410 km CLTC).

As for the Prime, it gets a reduced battery capacity of 30.12 kWh for approximately 250 km of range (WLTP; 310 km CLTC), and the electric motor delivers lower outputs of 79 PS (78 hp or 58 kW) and 130 Nm.

