2025 SYM Naga 155 scooter Malaysian launch, RM8.8k

In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / October 1 2025 1:58 pm

Now in Malaysia’s the latest scooter offering from Morose Bike Holdings, the 2025 SYM Naga 155, priced at RM8,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Coming in a unique snake scale design, the Naga 155 comes in Matte Green, Black, White, and Silver, as well as a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The Naga 155 is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine displacing 149.6 cc. Power output is rated at 14.21 hp at 8,000 rpm, with 13 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, going through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front giving 90 mm of suspension travel while the rear end of the Naga 155 is held up by a shock absorber at the back with 35 mm of travel. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc front and rear with two-channel ABS as standard equipment along with traction control for riding stability.

The Naga 155 rides on tubeless tyres with cast alloy wheels, sized 120/70-R13 in front and 130/70-R13 in the rear. With a 7.4-litre fuel tank, the Naga 155 tips the scales at 144 kg, while seat height is set at 800 mm.

Under the seat, an unseat compartment holds a full-face helmet along with extended floor panels for added foot comfort and a folding utility hook for hanging your teh tarik ikat tepi. Riding conveniences include LED

headlight, tail light, hazard and signal lights, a full-colour digital display, keyless entry system and USB charging ports – QC 3.0, Type-C, and Type-A – and a front storage pocket with cup holder