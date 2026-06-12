2026 Yamaha 135LC celebrates 20th anniversary in Malaysia, priced at RM8,298, limited edition at RM8,798

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 12 2026 5:39 pm

Celebrating 20 years in the Malaysia kapchai market is the 2026 Yamaha 135LC, with four new colours. These are the

135LC in Matador Red, Tank White and Samba Green, priced at RM8,298 with two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, as well as a complimentary disc lock worth RM100.

There is also 20th Anniversary 135 LC Limited Edition in Celeste, priced at RM8,798 in a 5,000 unit limited production run. The 135LC Limited Edition also comes with an 20th Anniversary basket with edition number celebrating the 135LC’s introduction in 2006.

No changes otherwise in the mechanical specifications, with a Euro 4 compliant 135 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 12.4 hp at 8,000 pm while 12.2 Nm of torque is available at 6,000 rpm, going through a four-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear, with tyre sizing 70/90-17 in front and 80/90-17 at the back. Suspension uses non-adjustable telescopic forks in front with a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.

4.6-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 775 mm while weight is listed at 109 kg. Dimensions for the 135LC Fi are a wheelbase of 1,255 mm with a ground clearance of 135 mm.