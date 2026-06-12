The use of ‘albino lights’ not approved by JPJ, authorities looking closely into their use – Loke

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 12 2026 6:59 pm

The modification of light assemblies on cars usually go through trend cycles, and when it comes to tail lamps, the latest modding craze for these are with “albino lights” (lampu albino). As the descriptor suggests, this involves the installation of aftermarket vehicle lights featuring clear or colourless housings and LED lighting elements, offering not just brighter lighting elements, but usually sequencing options (strobe, blinking etc) as well.

The growing number of vehicles utilising such non-regulation lighting arrays has become evident to authorities, enough for the ministry of transport to caution vehicle owners over their use, as the New Straits Times reports.

According to transport minister, such lighting elements have not received any technical approval from the road transport department (JPJ). As such, the government is looking into the matter, and authorities could take action if it is found that such lights are found to endanger other road users. “The government takes seriously the trend of installing these lights and is studying their impact before making any further decision on their use,” he said.

“Currently, no technical approval has been given for such lighting systems. They are installed voluntarily by vehicle owners. Action will be taken if they are found to be disruptive or affect the safety of other road users,” he said.

What do you think of the latest vehicle lighting trend? Do you think that the use of such arrays should be banned? Sound off in the comments section.

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