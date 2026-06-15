KTM Shuttle Selatan starts operations tomorrow, June 16 – Kulai, Kempas Baru, Pasir Gudang, JB Sentral

Good news for those working and living in Johor. The KTM Shuttle Selatan starts operations tomorrow, June 16, connecting Kulai, Kempas Baru, Pasir Gudang and JB Sentral.

From the graphic, we can see that Shuttle Selatan connects Pasir Gudang to the main line – Kulai, Kempas Baru and JB Sentral are all ETS stations, and the latter also has the Shuttle Tebrau, a cross-border train service to Woodlands in Singapore.

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Thus, KTM Shuttle Selatan has two routes – one is Kempas Baru to Pasir Gudang and back, and Kulai-Kempas Baru-JB Sentral. Those from Pasir Gudang will have to change trains at Kempas Baru if they want to head to Kulai or JB Sentral. Check out the schedule below.

Ticket prices range from RM7 to RM16.40 and one can pay via various methods, from Touch n Go and bank cards to KTM’s KITS Style app and the Komuter Link. As part of the launch celebration tomorrow, KTM is giving away free Kad Komuter Madani Shuttle Selatan cards with RM50 credit, at the Kulai station from noon till 6pm. First come, first served, of course.

Johor folks and commuters, what do you think of this new KTM service?

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