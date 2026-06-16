E-ART crucial for preventing severe traffic when Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link starts next year: Johor MB

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / June 16 2026 5:21 pm

The elevated autonomous rapid transit (E-ART) project is crucial to preventing severe traffic congestion in Johor Bahru when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link begins operations next year, said Johor menteri besar Datuk Seri Onn Hafiz Ghazi said, reported Bernama.

The Johor menteri besar said that the E-ART is a long-term solution needed to support the city’s mobility system as increased passenger movement is expected to place greater strain on the existing road network once the RTS Link becomes fully operational, the report wrote.

Measures for the short- and medium-term are being implemented, including the expansion of park and ride facilities, however smart traffic management at JB Sentral could only temporarily ease congestion, he said.

“We have to implement these short- and medium-term measures as the main project to disperse traffic from the RTS Link has yet to start. Therefore, there is one project we still need to focus on and expedite, which is the E-ART project,” Onn Hafiz said.

The Johor menteri besar said that implementation of the E-ART is important as Johor Bahru alone has around 1.8 million residents. “I believe the federal government’s determination and swift implementation of this project will have a major impact on the people of Johor, especially in easing congestion and improving daily mobility,” he said.

In April, RTS Operations stated that the RTS Link project had successfully conducted a high-speed, multi-train trial at the time. As of January, the RTS Link project was reported to be on track for completion in December, for operations to commence in January 2027.

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