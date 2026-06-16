In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 16 2026 12:54 pm

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A suspected cable thief was nabbed by KTM’s Polis Bantuan this morning at KM95.75 between Padang Rengas and Kamunting in Perak. The cops were on patrol in the area, which has been identified as a hotspot for cable theft. Suspect aside, they also found the cables. The man was handed over to PDRM for further action.

Early investigations found that the cable theft incident affected KTM’s signalling system and track operations in the area. The train operator’s signalling department then confirmed that around 43 metres of cables were cut. KTM says that cable theft not only causes monetary losses, but affects operational safety and smoothness of its services.

Meanwhile, at 6.08am on June 15, a power trip happened at KM32.5 between Tasek Gelugor and Sungai Petani in Kedah, caused by an attempt to steal cables under a bridge. KTM said that the 25kV electrical flashover involved an individual using improper tools around the track’s power system. The person was sent to hospital for treatment.

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KTM warns that the train track’s power system is high voltage and can cause serious injury or death in a blink of an eye. Breaching and stealing rail infrastructure components is not only a serious offence, it endangers one’s own life and affects the safety and smoothness of train operations. Thieves can be charged under Akta Keretapi 1991 (Akta 463) and Akta Pengangkutan Awam Darat 2010 (Akta 715).

The company urges members of the public that have information on suspicious activities on train tracks to inform Pusat Pengumpulan & Penyaluran Maklumat Polis Bantuan KTMB at 03-22631194 (24 hours) or just call the cops in the area.

In November 2025, it was revealed that cable theft caused over 1,300 hours of delay across the KTM network last year. That’s a combination of 562 hours of delays to the ETS and 741 hours for the KTM Komuter. Transport minister Anthony Loke said the thefts disrupted KTM’s signalling system — which controls train movements — resulting in operational delays and significant time loss for passengers.

From January to August 2025, 104 cases of cable theft were reported across Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, with no cases recorded in Perlis, Melaka, Johor or Kelantan. In 2024, a total of 150 cases were reported, Loke revealed in the Dewan Rakyat then.

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