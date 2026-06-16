MoT looking at cabin dashcams for e-hailing driver safety following attacks; passenger privacy a concern

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 16 2026 10:39 am

The transport ministry will have discussions with e-hailing companies to study extra safety measures for drivers, including the suggestion of cabin dashcams, following a recent spate of attacks on drivers.

Minister Anthony Loke said that in-car cameras in e-hailing vehicles is a suggestion to increase safety for drivers, but the implementation needs to be studied to take into account passenger privacy.

“From the safety aspect, we will discuss with the companies to find extra measures that can be done to protect drivers. The safety of the passenger and driver are equally important, so we must find a right balance,” Loke said in Sepang yesterday, reported by Astro Awani.

This issue is being discussed following a couple of recent cases where e-hailing drivers have been allegedly assaulted by passengers. On June 11, police arrested a man and a woman in a case of robbery and assault of an e-hailing driver in Kota Tinggi, Johor. A day later on June 12, it was reported that three foreigners attacked a driver after he told them off for making too much noise in Skudai, Johor.

The image above is a screengrab from an in-car camera from a case in November 2023, where a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 65-year-old Grab driver in Kedah.

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